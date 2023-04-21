Idris Elba Shows Off Classic Gucci Sunglasses Ahead of His Coachella DJ Set

Idris Elba may be best known as a leading man in projects like Luther and The Wire, but he’s also a prolific DJ, with notable past gigs including a 2019 set at Coachella and DJing the reception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding. This year, Elba is (perhaps unlike Frank Ocean) stoked to be returning to the Coachella stage, and the multi-hyphenate has been posting to Instagram all week hyping up fans and himself for his upcoming set.

Elba’s latest post tagged Coachella Music Festival as its location and showed the actor breaking into a wide grin and flashing a peace sign in one of his classic DJ looks: a plain white tee, a shrunken orange knit cap, and the same Gucci sunglasses he’s worn to DJ a handful of times, including for a recent March show at Miami’s E11even club.

The glasses are Gucci’s rectangular frame glasses in black, currently available for $505 on the Gucci website. They’re a classic rectangular design, with slightly shorter lenses at 1.8″ tall and 5.7″ wide, and feature two gold rivets on each side and the Gucci logo along the earpiece and in the upper left-hand corner of the lens.

Rectangular frame sunglasses Gucci

Earlier this week, Elba shared a video of himself making his way from his Coachella trailer to the mainstage, where thousands of fans are screaming and dancing under the flashing lights and Elba is grooving up at the DJ booth. Coachella also shared a photo of Elba doing his thing earlier this week, where he is once again wearing the same Gucci glasses with a slight variation on the outfit he posted yesterday (a black t-shirt instead of white) and an Apple Watch that’s no doubt going crazy tracking all the adrenaline coursing through his veins.

Elba is performing today on the Yuma stage at 6:45 p.m., then continuing his DJ tour with a June performance in Wales—so if you’re really fretting over having missed his festival show, it’s not too late to book a ticket to this next one.