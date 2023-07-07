Idris Elba Explains How He Ended Up DJing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding

When he was DJ-ing at clubs around London, Idris Elba stumbled into a most unexpected of gigs.

The British actor said during an appearance on the Smartless podcast that when he’d see Prince Harry out on the town, the two would greet each other and exchange pleasantries, until one day Harry had a request.

“I was DJ-ing in all these clubs where Harry would show up and he was like ‘Yo’ and I’m like ‘Yo.’ And then at one point he was like, ‘Listen man, I’m getting married.’ I was like, ‘Yo! That’s amazing,” Elba told the show hosts. Then, Harry told him: “I want you to DJ.”

The star agreed to the proposition, but he had one stipulation: “I was like, ‘I don’t do requests!’”’ Elba said. He eventually did attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018, and he did indeed DJ at a reception afterward which was held at Frogmore House. You can see him below walking with Oprah Winfrey on his wedding day.

Arriving at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Getty Images

The actor apparently thought initially that the DJ gig wasn’t serious. During a past appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he explained his first reaction to being asked was, “Is this a joke?” He also revealed during the interview that he had spent time with Harry before the wedding, according to The Daily Mail.

“Harry and I have hung out a couple of times through his dad’s [King Charles] charity—The Prince’s Trust—which helped me out when I was a young actor,” he told DeGeneres.

Elba has also revealed a fun detail about the marriage ceremony: there was one person in attendance who was a better dancer than anyone else. While speaking to ET Canada earlier this year, he said The Dutchess of Sussex was actually the one with the greatest moves. “I think Meghan was the one that was really like letting it go. You know, she was real… She just had a lot of fun. It was her wedding. So she had the greatest time,” Elba said.