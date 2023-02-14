Idris Elba Just Gave Another Update on Whether He’ll Replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Ever since Daniel Craig stepped down from the 007 mantle, Idris Elba has been hounded at every turn for a definitive answer on whether he’ll take Craig’s place. You can’t blame the public for trying—between his demonstrated detective skills and how good he looks in a tailored suit, Elba seems like a shoo-in to play the suave, stylish MI6 agent. But the British star’s recent comments suggest his fans should put away their hopes for Elba to reveal himself as the next James Bond.

While appearing at the World Government Summit in Dubai this week, Elba was asked about his forthcoming Luther film, based on the long-running BBC detective series. The movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun, will come out in theaters on February 24, and Elba seemed to confirm that it’s the only crime-busting role he intends to take on in coming years.

“You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy,” he said, per HuffPost. “I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.”

Elba added that, like the TV show, the Luther film is “very dark,” perhaps wanting to further distinguish this role from the 007 series. The actor expressed his joy to be finally taking DCI John Luther to feature film status, noting that it had been a long road for the five-season TV show that ran from 2010 to 2019.

“We’ve been working on the television show for about 10 years and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen,” he told attendees in Dubai.

Other names that have been floated to take over Ian Fleming’s James Bond include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who reportedly met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli late last year, and — per a Page Six source — Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page, Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill and 1917‘s George MacKay.

Broccoli most recently said that she would start looking for a Craig replacement in earnest in 2023, telling Entertainment Weekly last September that “no one should be waiting by the phone yet.”

“We’re going to be sort of sitting down and trying to figure out where the Bond series is going to go,” she explained to the outlet. “And we need to do that first, to get a sense of that, before we start casting for the role.”

Now that we’re a few months into 2023, we encourage Britain’s sharpest actors to go ahead and start waiting by their phones.