Idris Elba Rocked a Silky Mauve Suit and Louboutin Loafers to Last Night’s ‘Luther’ Premiere

It’s official: The days of the boring black suit are over—at least in Hollywood. Idris Elba stepped out for the Luther: The Fallen Sun movie premiere last night in a style that’s the ideal follow-up to all the playful menswear we saw on the recent SAG Awards red carpet: a mauve satin suit that’s the perfect picture of modern luxury.

Men wearing bright colors—and even shades of pink in particular—have been all over the celebrity fashion scene lately, from James Marsden’s baby blue SAG tux to Pedro Pascal’s pops of color on various red carpets. Elba continued the trend with his brightly hued look for last night’s premiere.

Elba, who attended the event with wife Sabrina, was dressed by stylist Cheryl Konteh in a stunning satin mauve buttonless suit with an oversize collar and a pleated front, which he paired with Christian Louboutin’s high-sheen leather No Penny loafers, currently available for $945, and no socks. The suit appears to be from an upcoming fashion line called Eve of Winston, which stylist Konteh teased on her Instagram page.

Idris Elba arrives at the global premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Luther movie is a Netflix follow-up to the popular detective series starring Elba that aired between 2010 and 2019. Last night, the long-awaited continuation of the series celebrated its global premiere at London’s BFI IMAX Waterloo, where cast members Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and more gave red carpet interviews celebrating the release—during which Elba told Good Morning Britain that he’d love to see the storyline continued in a series of films.

Luther: The Fallen Sun‘s logline describes the film as “an epic continuation” of the series in which “a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars.” The movie will be streaming on Netflix starting March 10.