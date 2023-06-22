Jackie Kennedy Confronted Her Psychiatrist About Treating Marilyn Monroe, a New Book Claims

Jacqueline Kennedy’s psychiatrist was in hot water with the First Lady over one Marilyn Monroe, a new book claims.

The former First Lady discovered that Dr. Marianne Kris also once had Monroe as a patient, and she confronted the doctor for not previously disclosing this information, according to a People excerpt of the biography Jackie: Public, Private, Secret. Dr. Kris told her that she had “no responsibility to inform” her about her past patients, and asked how it was relevant to her treatment. Kennedy reportedly responded: “How is that not relevant?”

Kennedy had been seeing Dr. Kris to address her PTSD after witnessing the assassination of her husband John F. Kennedy, and lingering issues stemming from problems she encountered in her marriage before his passing, the book claims citing the doctor’s former secretary.

Kennedy and Monroe’s rumored affair has become a part of pop culture history, being depicted in countless movies, television series and songs in popular music. Gossip typically references Monroe’s infamous “Happy Birthday” performance for his 45th birthday celebration at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962.

However, a 2013 biography called These Few Precious Days: The Final Year of Jack with Jackie claims that the affair did indeed take place, and that a phone call occurred between JFK’s wife and his paramour. Monroe allegedly told Jackie that he promised to marry her. According to Vanity Fair, Jackie was unshaken by the disclosure, responding: “Marilyn, you’ll marry Jack, that’s great. . .and you’ll move into the White House and you’ll assume the responsibilities of first lady, and I’ll move out and you’ll have all the problems.”

Monroe has also been rumored to have had an affair with JFK’s brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. Anthony Summers, who wrote a biography about her, apparently confirmed this with her former housekeeper Eunice Murray, Insider reported. During a BBC interview, Murray asked, “Oh, why do I keep covering this up?” When asked to clarify what she was referring to, she reportedly said, “Of course there was an affair with Bobby Kennedy.”