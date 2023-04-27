Jaden Smith Debuted His Upcoming New Balance Design at Coachella

The Smith family had a big presence at this year’s Coachella. Not only did Willow Smith perform at both weekends of the Indio-based music festival, but dad Will Smith attended to cheer his daughter on and brother Jaden Smith joined his sister up on stage in a surprise appearance. While he was up there, Jaden showed off a sneak peek of an upcoming project of his own.: he wore a pair of New Balances that he helped design in his upcoming collaboration.

The collaboration is between New Balance and MSFTSrep, a brand started co-founded by Jaden, Willow, and Moises and Mateo Arias, another sibling pair. The new pair that Jaden modeled at Coachella looks very similar to the New Balance 550 with slight tweaks: a full leather body instead of a combination of leather and mesh, a MSFTSrep seal on the heel, and an “NB” printed logo instead of the typical “N.” Smith paired the shoes with a MSFTSrep jacket and a white tee printed with “Willow’s Brother,” clearly spelling out on both pieces what he was there to support and represent.

Jaden Smith became a brand ambassador for New Balance back in 2019, and has previously worked with New Balance to design the New Balance Vision Racer back in 2020, inspired by the brand’s 1700 and X-Racer models. The Vision Racers were re-issued in 2021 with a “Trippy Summer Pack” of two new colorways in tandem with a “Trippy Summer” collection from MSFTSrep that riffed on psychedelic patterns and was inspired by Smith’s interest in magic mushrooms. In 2022, Smith designed another shoe for New Balance: a take on the 574, first released in 1988, and released in a series of bright hues that included red, blue, and pops of neon pink and yellow.

Neither Smith nor New Balance have shared details about his third shoe design for the brand, but their appearance at Coachella has already piqued interest in what we’ll see from their next collaboration.