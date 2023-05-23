Inside NFL All-Pro Jalen Ramsey’s Sprawling and Secluded $14 Million L.A. Estate

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was traded earlier this year, and consequently he won’t be needing his L.A.-area home. So, he’s listed it for $13.995 million.

Located near Calabasas in the gated community of Hidden Hills, it spans nearly 10,000 square feet across three levels and offers six bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and a basketball court, according to Compass, which is managing the listing. Despite its size, the sprawling home’s landscape still offers seclusion.

A patio overlooks the manicured hill. Ryan Lahiff, Platinum Pixels

The home’s layout has inviting elements like open spaces that invite natural lighting from custom windows. Rooms flow seamlessly into the next. Many areas have a resort feeling, especially the outdoor area that includes a pool, a built-in barbecue, and a guest house. It’s the kind of space that’s perfect for entertaining guests no matter the occasion.

A lounge and home bar Ryan Lahiff, Platinum Pixels

Ramsey purchased the property in 2020 for $9.5 million from Howie Mandel, The Wall Street Journal reported. The America’s Got Talent host bought it as an investment property and it hadn’t actually been lived in when Ramsey bought it.

Ramsey built the guesthouse, augmented the driveway, and made changes to the landscaping, he told WSJ. Because the outside garden was located on a hillside, he decided to grade it and add lounge seating. The All-Pro cornerback said it was a great place to be during the pandemic because everything he needed was at his house.

The dining room Ryan Lahiff, Platinum Pixels

Although he is selling the house, he’s still very fond of the place, he told the paper. He realized it would be impractical to keep it because he would be spending most of his time in Miami where he’s currently house hunting. However, he often compares all of his potential Southern Florida homes to the Hidden Hills abode.

“If I felt like I was gonna be continuing to come to California often, then I would probably just hang on to it, honestly,” he told the paper, “because I love the home.”

A cabana flanks the pool. Ryan Lahiff, Platinum Pixels