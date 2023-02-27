James Marsden’s Baby Blue Dolce & Gabbana Tux Deserved Its Own Award at the SAGs

Dead to Me‘s James Marsden rolled up to the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last night ready to present an award to one lucky nominee, but wound up being one of the night’s winners himself by sheer virtue of his outfit. Menswear has been dipping its toe into more playful styles on recent red carpets and runway shows alike, perhaps best evidenced by Eddie Redmayne’s oversize bow blouse at last night’s SAG Awards. But Marsden, all dressed up in a baby blue Dolce & Gabbana suit that just so happened to perfectly match his eyes, was yet another example of the fun men are having in fashion right now.

The actor paired the baby blue Dolce suit with a big, slightly floppy black bow tie (props for wearing a real bow tie) and an IWC Portugieser Automatic 40 watch. The look deservedly landed Marsden on numerous best-dressed lists at the end of the night.

James Marsden attends the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Marsden’s IWC model features a transparent sapphire glass back, a silver-plated dial with gold-tone numerals and hands and a black alligator leather strap. The watch currently retails for $7,450 on the IWC site.

James Marsden at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Marsden attended the Sunday night event to present the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series alongside Jenny Slate, an honor that ultimately went to the cast of The White Lotus season 2. He’s recently appeared in the long-awaited Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, the Party Down reboot and the four-time Emmy nominated Dead to Me alongside Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

Fans have long hoped for Marsden to enter the canon of big-time Hollywood leading men like Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise. But for now, a legacy as a charming fixture of cult-favorite TV shows and a style maven on the side will have to do.