James Marsden Breaks All the Rules With a Bold Stripes-on-Stripes Officine Générale Look

While James Marsden has always had a fierce faction of fans, their numbers are only growing since Amazon Freevee’s mockumentary-style Jury Duty has been released on streaming. The cast and crew of the show celebrated the finale at Margaritaville in Universal City last night, and Marsden showed up in a stripes-on-stripes look that’s almost as bold as the premise of the show: a vertical railroad-striped Officine Générale suit over a horizontal striped t-shirt from the same brand.

Marsden shared a quick peek at his outfit on his Instagram story on his way to the event, tagging both Officine Générale and his stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who’s also recently been dressing Ben Affleck, Donald Glover, Chris Evans, and Rob Lowe. Urbinati dressed Marsden in a similar shade of baby blue to what she dressed him in for the SAG Awards this year, continuing her tradition of bringing out blue-eyed actors’ eyes with their red carpet looks. For the Jury Duty finale, she dressed Marsden in Officine Générale’s striped cotton and linen-blend T-shirt, available for $165 at Mr Porter, under the brand’s Preston Striped Trousers ($435 at Saks Fifth Avenue) and their Leon Hickory Stripe cotton and hemp jacket, currently retailing for $715 at Nordstrom. She finished the look with a thin, textured green belt and white sneakers for a casual yet polished look.

UJames Marsden attends Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty” Finale Celebration Getty Images

Jury Duty is a wacky, uniquely crafted new series in which a cast of actors pretend to be jurors, bailiffs, defendants, attorneys, and a judge alongside one unsuspecting man named Ronald, who thinks they’re filming a documentary about the experience of jury duty on a real case. Marsden plays one of the jurors, cracking plenty of jokes at his own expense about his past projects and how recognizable he is as a celebrity, and fans of the show are loving seeing a new side to Marsden never before captured in his fully scripted movies and TV shows. The full season of Jury Duty is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

