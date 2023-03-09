‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis Wore a Bespoke Tracksuit to the Show’s Season 3 Premiere

Fresh off the announcement that season 3 of Ted Lasso will be the series’s last, Jason Sudeikis—the man in the titular role—stepped out to the premiere in a look that could have been one of his character’s costumes.



The retro tracksuit was the perfect fit for this show about the fictional football club AFC Richmond and the goofy, optimistic American coach who wins them over, and Sudeikis’s look paid homage to the spirit of the show as the cast gathered for a final premiere.

Sudeikis rocked an olive green tracksuit with white sleeves, bright yellow, black, and blue chevron stripes along the top of the jacket, black and yellow racing stripes along the pants, and a white zipper, a design by Richfresh, the brand launched by bespoke tailor Patrick Henry in 2021. Henry shouted out the look on Instagram, writing: “Fun fact: Jason Sudeikis is the first client to wear a button down and tie with a tracksuit. Swagger.” It’s true: Sudeikis had a crisp white dress shirt and a white tie tucked underneath his luxury athleisure look.

Jason Sudeikis arrives at “Ted Lasso” Season 3 Red Carpet Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Richfresh has a limited selection of ready-to-wear track jackets and track pants available to buy online, available in navy, kelly green, light gray, sun yellow, and black. The pants retail for $625 and the jackets go for $825. Sudeikis paired his unique multi-hued model with sneakers that appear to be from Nike’s Jacquemus collab: the Nike x Jacquemus Air Humara, a unisex shoe currently available on the Jacquemus site for $170.

While Sudeikis told Deadline last week that season 3 of Ted Lasso is “the end of this story that we wanted to tell,” fellow cast members Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, and Toheeb Jimoh (Richmond right midfielder Sam Obisanya) were still happy to speculate to E! News about the possibility of a fourth season on the Lasso red carpet.

“We’ll try,” Hunt said of getting a fourth season together, while Jimoh revealed that Patrick Stewart would be his dream guest star if they ran for another year.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 25. (If you’re not a subscriber, you can sign up for a trial here.)

