Jay-Z Will Honor Basquiat and Andy Warhol at the Louis Vuitton Concert in Paris

Jay-Z is making his musical comeback, and the celebratory concert will pay homage to two of the greatest Pop artists of all time.

On April 14, the rapper will head to Paris for a rare live performance at the upcoming “Basquiat x Warhol. Painting four hands” exhibition at the Louis Vuitton Foundation’s Auditorium. If you wanted to snag last-minute tickets, they’re currently going for €140 ($155). The “Empire State of Mind” rapper hasn’t performed in the City of Lights since he co-headlined the On The Run Tour II in 2018 with his wife, Beyoncé. Naturally, the show is supported by Tiffany & Co., another LVMH-owned brand that the power couple has had a long-standing partnership with and starred in numerous ad campaigns for.

The new exhibition, which kicked off on April 5 and will run until August 28, features roughly 160 collaborative paintings that Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat created together between 1984 and 1985. Also on display are individual paintings by each of the artists, and pieces by Keith Haring, Jenny Holzer, Michael Halsband, Futura 2000, and Kenny Scharf. The Foundation described the installation as “the most important exhibition ever dedicated to this extraordinary body of work and brings together more than three hundred works and documents including 80 canvases jointly signed by the two artists.”

Over the years, the Roc Nation founder has continuously shouted out both Warhol and Basquiat in his lyrics. In “Picasso Baby” off the Magna Carta Holy Grail album, Jay-Z raps, “I’m the new Jean-Michel. Surrounded by Warhols, my whole team balls.” He also name-dropped Jeff Koons, Mark Rothko, and George Condo on the same track. In 2009, he wrote “I’m a work of art, I’m a Warhol already” in his verse for “Already Home” with Kid Cudi. Honestly, the entire list of references is as fascinating as it is long.