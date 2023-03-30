Jay-Z Just Wore What Looks Like a Super-Rare Platinum Patek Philippe to Lunch With DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled has been showing off snaps of his hangouts with a lot of celebrity friends lately, and he was especially proud to share photos from a recent Roc Nation meeting with Jay-Z that highlighted an exceptionally luxurious timepiece on Jay’s wrist. Sitting down over cigars and seafood, the duo talked business while the Roc Nation founder sported what appeared to be a rare white-gold Patek Philippe Ref. 5004.

Khaled shared a series of photos from his lunch meeting with Hov, starting with a long shot that showed off his own Gucci slides over white socks paired with all-black athletic wear, and Jay-Z’s cuffed grey trousers, oversized white tee, white bucket hat, and white sneakers. Shown a few photos in were two close-ups of Jay-Z’s magnificent Patek Philippe perpetual calendar chronograph, featuring a silvery metal bracelet, a black dial, and apertures for the day of the week, the month, and moon phases. Prices for the Ref. 5004 typically start at $200,000, and this one likely cost much more due to the platinum bracelet.

While Khaled didn’t call out Jay’s watch by name, it appears to be very similar to a Patek Philippe Ref. 5004 P-035 shown on Antiquorum, which features—like Jay-Z’s—white gold Arabic numerals, white gold feuille hands, a water-resistant platinum bracelet, and a coaxial round button split-seconds chronograph. The model on the site comes with a 36 mm dial, a transparent case back, sapphire crystals, fausses cotes decoration, and a self-compensating free-sprung Breguet balance-spring. That timepiece sold for over $415,000 in 2012.

Jay-Z recently stunned the watch-collecting world with his acquisition of a 1-in-4 Patek Philippe 2499, which was displayed on his wife Beyoncé’s, as well as jeweler Alex Todd’s, Instagram. That 38 mm perpetual calendar chronograph has integrated 18-karat yellow-gold bracelet, “Dauphine” gold hands, and similar round chronograph pushers to those seen on his timepiece from the Khaled post.

Hov has quite the collection of Patek Philippe watches, including the Tiffany Blue Nautilus 5711, a rose-gold Nautilus Chronograph, a Grandmaster Chime, and a Sky Moon Celestial. You can’t beat Jay at the luxury watch game—all you can do is sit back and admire him.