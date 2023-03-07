Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are building a big, blended family together, and that means buying a big, beautiful house with enough space for everyone to enjoy. After months of house-hunting through Los Angeles, the couple’s latest bid is on a $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades that has enough bedrooms for the couple, each of their five kids and then some.

TMZ reported that Hollywood’s favorite reunited couple is currently in escrow for the stunning manse, which sits on 1.13 acres of land and boasts a roomy 16,000 square feet of living space. The current set-up includes eight bedroom, 11 baths, an 800-square-foot gym and a separate guest house. The outdoor area, meanwhile, plays host to a pool, an outdoor spa and a fire pit. And indoor amenities such as a media room and a game room make the abode the perfect spot for Lopez, Affleck and their kids.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez view a $65 million house for the second time in a week. Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA

Of course, the whole set-up could change before Bennifer makes their big move—celebs tend to love a customized house, after all. Sources tell TMZ that the couple has been stopping by the house to think through potential renovations, and they’ve likely been dreaming up the details of their new house for some time. Both halves of the couple previously owned large homes in a similar area of Los Angeles but have since sold their properties as they looked for one to invest in together, with Lopez unloading her Bel-Air estate for $39 million (originally listed for $42.5 million) and Affleck selling his Pacific Palisades home for $28.5 million.

Earlier this month, news broke that Lopez and Affleck were in escrow for a $34.5 million home also in the Pacific Palisades area, but the couple appears to have backed out at the last minute.

The $34.5 million home Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in escrow for in February 2023. MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has two kids from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony: twins Emme Maribel and Max Muñiz. Affleck shares his daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and his son, Samuel, with ex Jennifer Garner. Bennifer reunited back in 2021 and got married in 2022, marking a new chapter for the couple that first dated in 2002.