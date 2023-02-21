‘Succession’s Jeremy Strong Says Loro Piana and Richard Mille Made Him Custom Gear for Season 4

On March 26, the new season of Succession will finally premiere and the show’s cast is starting to share sneak previews of what we can expect from the long-awaited fourth installment. Jeremy Strong, the actor who plays Kendall Roy, is known for his Method-style approach to acting and a new interview reveals that he got heavily involved in his character’s wardrobe for Season 4 with help from some designers eager for their pieces to be showcased.

In an interview with GQ, Strong shared behind-the-scenes details of the process of filming Season 4, including how his castmates responded to that explosive article in The New Yorker detailing his acting process. (They didn’t respond much at all, according to Strong: “There was no need to address that or do damage control.”) For this season, Strong’s process included updating his Kendall Roy playlist (he added A$AP Ferg’s “New Level,” Kanye West’s “Moon” and Phil Collins’s “I Don’t Care Anymore,” among others) and turning “a meticulous eye toward Kendall’s wardrobe,” working with costume designer Michelle Matland to ensure that they got the sartorial touches just right for the tortured, troubled character.

Strong revealed to GQ that Loro Piana sent him a custom jacket for Kendall Roy to wear in Season 4, and that Richard Mille sent him a watch for the same purpose, so viewers should expect to see both items on display in the upcoming season. Richard Mille watches generally anywhere from $60,000 to well over $1 million, while Loro Piana jackets can retail for over $20,000 apiece.

Strong clarified that getting involved in wardrobe wasn’t a requirement of acting in the HBO show, but something he took on because he feels personally invested in the process.

“Those are all things that I do on my own because those details just feel really important to me,” he told GQ. “and so I take initiative in that area.”

On the show, Kendall Roy has previously worn Gucci bomber jackets, Maison Margiela t-shirts, Lanvin sneakers, a Brunello Cucinelli suit and a $15,500 limited edition necklace designed by Rashid Johnson and Liz Swig, each of which has a distinct coded meaning revealing how Kendall relates to his wealth, how he views himself in society and how he’s hoping to come off to those around him. Season 4 will certainly showcase more designer items that pinpoint Kendall Roy as a very particular man at a very particular point in his life—and Strong’s guiding hand will have helped to make each of those touches pitch-perfect.