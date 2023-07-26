The Billionaire Owner of English Soccer Club Tottenham Hotspur Has Been Charged With Insider Trading

Joe Lewis, the billionaire owner of the soccer team Tottenham Hotspur, may one day be leaving the soccer pitch for a prison cell.

The British businessman was charged Tuesday by the United States with insider trading, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Lewis faces 19 counts in total, including securities fraud, with each count carrying a maximum prison sentence of between five to 25 years, Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, told the Post.

Lewis allegedly used his access to give inside information to his friends, lovers, personal assistants, and private pilots, Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the SDNY, said in a video posted to Twitter. “Those folks then traded on that inside information and made millions of dollars on the stock market,” Williams said. “Because thanks to Lewis, those bets were a sure thing.”

Among the allegations are claims that Lewis shared info related to the Australian Agricultural Company, a beef producer whose board he was a part of. Lewis told his private pilots to sell their stock in the company, as he knew that heavy rains in early 2019 had likely damaged the business financially. The pilots, however, weren’t able to sell before that knowledge became public. “Just wish the Boss would have given us a little earlier heads up,” one of the pilots said in an email, according to the indictment.

That same year, Lewis told his girlfriend, his friends, his assistant, and his pilots to buy stocks in the health-care company Mirati Therapeutics, which he owned a stake in. Lewis had learned that Mirati was about to release favorable clinical data related to a drug for cancer patients, and he even lent his pilots $500,000 each to cash in on that knowledge. “Boss is helping us out and told us to get ASAP,” one of the pilots said in a text to his friend. “All conversations on app is encrypted so all good. No one can ever see.” When Mirati released its data, shares in the company rose 16.7 percent, and Lewis’s associates all sold their shares for a profit.

In response to the indictment, a lawyer for Lewis said in a statement to The Washington Post that the U.S. had “made an egregious error in judgment in charging Mr. Lewis.” And for its part, Tottenham Hotspur has distanced itself from the charges, telling the newspaper that the situation is “a legal matter unconnected with the Club.”