John Mulaney Says He Accidentally Trashed Half the Money He Made Selling His $12,000 Rolex

The internet, the entertainment industry, and John Mulaney himself are well aware that the comedian has some unconventional stories to tell.

Those tales are at the heart of his recent Netflix special, Baby J. In one anecdote, Mulaney says, who at the time was searching for money to buy drugs, he once bought a brand-new Rolex for $12,000 only to turn around and sell the timepiece for $6,000. And now, while appearing on The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast Awards Chatter, the comedian revealed he accidentally threw away half the cash he made from the sale.

“I put three grand in an Apple shopping bag,” Mulaney said in the episode, according to Vulture. “I thought, I must have thrown that Apple bag away. I was in a 20-floor apartment building in the West Village back then, and I went through almost all the trash in the basement.” However, he never found it.

For context, Mulaney dives into a story in the Baby J special about how he came up with a way to stop himself from buying drugs: He told his accountant to prohibit him from taking cash out of his savings. But the comedian apparently regretted this decision later on, so he found a loophole to his own rule.

Mulaney explains he discovered that his credit card was still usable, so he bought a Rolex for $12,000. Then, he sold it about “about five minutes later” for half of price to a man in the Midtown Manhattan’s Diamond District. “Why don’t you name a better way to make $6,000 in five minutes by only spending $12,000?” he says.

On the Awards Chatter podcast, Mulaney discussed how he went about describing the material used in the special.

“I did want to make this as laugh-heavy as possible,” he said. “I didn’t want to tell that story of, you know, ‘And there I was, selling a watch I had just bought, and I felt so small.’ I didn’t want to have that tone, you know? I really wanted to present these stories almost as if I was proud of them. Because, at that moment, I was! I made six grand in cash by only spending twelve grand. ‘I’ll put it in this Apple bag—don’t worry about that!’”