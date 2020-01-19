Quantcast
// RR One

Jordan Belfort vs. Jho Low: Which Infamous Fraudster Is Worth More Today?

We put the two financial sharks head to head.

Jordan Belfort and JHo Low

Partying fraudsters Jho Low and Jordan Belfort ripped off thousands of people for millions—even billions. Low found his illicit fortune through Malaysia’s 1MDB, a state-owned investment fund that diverted money to him, former prime minister Najib Razak and others. Meanwhile, Belfort’s brokerage Stratton Oakmont swindled by buying stocks low, pumping up the price, dumping them on investors and profiting from the inflated value. Low and Belfort are inextricably linked, but how do their crimes actually compare?

 

Jordan Belfort

Jordan Belfort

Courtesy of Shutterstock

Jho Low

Jho Low

Courtesy of Shutterstock

A.K.A.

The Wolf of Wall Street

A.K.A.

The Billion-Dollar Whale
FIRST HUSTLE

Between high school and college he made a tidy $20,000 selling Italian ice on the beach.

 FIRST HUSTLE

He helped Kuwait buy an $87 million luxury high-rise in Kuala Lumpur.
HE STOLE HOW MUCH?

$200 million

 HE STOLE HOW MUCH?

$4.5 billion
FAMOUS LAST WORDS

“It was awful what I did, but I was under the influence of massive quantities of drugs.”

 FAMOUS LAST WORDS

“I’ve nothing to hide.”
VALUE OF HIS OLD DIGS

$2.4 million for his Long Island mansion

VALUE OF HIS OLD DIGS

$24.5 million for his Hollywood Hill estate

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS

Belfort had his bachelor party at the Mirage Hotel in Vegas along with around 200 attendees. It got so out of hand that he had to pay to refurbish an entire floor afterward.

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS

A regular in Vegas, Low once celebrated the New Year’s Eve countdown twice: once in Sydney, then again in Vegas via private jet with Jamie Foxx, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and others.

JAIL TIME

Twenty-two months. Belfort served in a minimum-security prison in California.

JAIL TIME

None. He faces eight counts, each with a maximum sentence of five years.

SUPERYACHT OF CHOICE

Nadine (167ft)

 

SUPERYACHT OF CHOICE

Equanimity (300ft)

 

KNOWS LEONARDO DiCAPRIO BECAUSE

DiCaprio played Belfort in the biopic The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Leonardo DiCaprio

Courtesy of Shutterstock

KNOWS LEONARDO DiCAPRIO BECAUSE

Low helped fund The Wolf of Wall Street. He claims he helped DiCaprio, a friend of his, secure the role.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Courtesy of Shutterstock

DOWNFALL

After years of scrutiny, the National Association of Securities Dealers finally shut down Stratton Oakmont down in 1996.

DOWNFALL

Xavier Justo leaked to the press 230,000 e-mails from his former employer PetroSaudi, exposing 1MDB.

Current Net Worth

$100 million

Current Net Worth

$150 million
DID HE PAY IT ALL BACK

Nope. Since his 2003 sentencing, Belfort still owes about $97 million in reparations.

 DID HE PAY IT ALL BACK

No, he settled with the US in a $700 million deal that will drop the government’s case against him.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW

Belfort travels the world as a motivational speaker.

 WHERE ARE THEY NOW

Who knows? A fugitive, he’s believed to be hiding out in China.

 

More News

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in News

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad