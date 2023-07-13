Josh Hartnett—Yes, That Josh Hartnet—Wore a Bulgari Octo Roma Chronograph to the U.K. ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere

Josh Hartnett showed up to the U.K. premiere of Oppenheimer wearing an astounding timepiece that’s sure to impress watch lovers.

Hartnett wore an Octo Roma Chronograph watch during his appearance at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. The sleek timepiece features black dial with a satin-brushed and polished stainless steel case. The brand offers the model with an interchangeable bracelet, and it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters.

The watch isn’t yet available to the public, but Bulgari’s sites tates that it is coming soon and offers customers the ability to reach out directly to the luxury fashion house for purchase. The price is currently listed as €9,900.00 ($11,000).

Josh Hartnett, watch detail, attends the “Oppenheimer” UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. Getty Images

As for Hartnett, the actor revealed the circuitous way he ended up in Oppenheimer. He told The Independent that Warner Bros wanted him to do a superhero film. Chris Nolan happened to be directing such a film, The Dark Knight.

“I met him. I talked to him about it. It wasn’t something that was interesting to me at the time. I was on a different path to a lot of actors. And I was more interested in a film that Chris’s brother had written—The Prestige,” Hartnett told the paper. “I loved Chris as a filmmaker, and I really wanted to work with him, and I was hoping that if I was straight-up honest with him about not wanting to do the superhero movie, maybe I could do The Prestige.”

Hartnett didn’t end up in the sci-fi thriller; however, he apparently didn’t slip far from Nolan’s mind as the actor ended up being hired for the forthcoming film about the making of the first atomic bomb.

“The thing about genius filmmakers is that they’re always gonna be around, so I hoped at one point that we’d work together,” Hartnett said. “And, look, here we are. I feel really lucky that he still saw me as somebody he wanted to work with all these years later. I’m a big believer in things working out when they’re supposed to.”