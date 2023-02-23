Justin Bieber’s Bonkers New Custom Teal Porsche 968 Has a TAG Heuer Stopwatch in the Dashboard

Justin Bieber shared a peek at how he’s been spending the past week on Instagram with snaps from the Moncler London Fashion Week show, some street style photos and one major purchase he’s added to his collection. The final photo shared on his latest social media post is of a teal Porsche convertible that eagle eyes quickly identified as a custom vehicle made just for the Biebs.

The Canadian pop star’s new purchase was a Porsche 968 L’Art, a model created as a collaboration between Porsche and Paris fashion label L’Art De L’Automobile, a streetwear brand founded in 2017 by former mechanic Arthur Kar. The car was first revealed during Paris Fashion Week in 2021, and took 18 months to create in a Paris workshop. The design combines classic ’90s elements of the original Porsche 968, which had its 30th anniversary in 2021, with modern features like redesigned taillights reading “KAR” in a lettering featured on some L’Art designs.

The car’s interior also features custom touches unique to Porsche’s collaboration with L’Art, including bucket seats designed by Recaro and finished with Ecco Leather EL3, a sound system designed by Bose and a TAG Heuer stopwatch in the dashboard.

Bieber’s model is different from the one released in 2021 in one major way: The original shade of green has been updated to a teal. The singer’s other notable entries in his car collection include a Porsche 997 Turbo, a Porsche 911 Turbo, a Lamborghini Aventador S, a Ferrari F430, a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and a Rolls-Royce Wraith that made him tear up when it was delivered. He’s particularly fond of updating the color of his luxury vehicles, and had his Ferrari, Cadillac, Audi A8 and a Mercedes sprinter all painted matte black.

The Sun estimated the value of the “Sorry” singer’s car collection’s at $4 million in 2022, prior to this latest Porsche acquisition. This figure included an estimated $2.25 million cost for the Bugatti (a gift from his friend, rapper Birdman), $330,000 for his Rolls-Royce, $450,000 for his Lamborghini Aventador, $400,000 for his Mercedes-Maybach and three additional Lamborghinis each worth over $200,000.