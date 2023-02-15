Kanye West’s Tumultuous Career Will Be Chronicled in a New BBC Documentary

Few figures in pop culture have enjoyed the high highs and low lows of Kanye West, and BBC is now working on two major media projects to thoroughly document the rapper, fashion designer and entrepreneur’s rise and fall.

This week, BBC announced that it’s developing a documentary and accompanying podcast about West’s legacy, tracing his successes and scandals over the past 20 years in the public eye. The rapper, who legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021, has become one of pop culture’s most divisive figures following a string of comments about Jewish people in 2022 that were widely regarded as an anti-Semitic. But the public’s love-hate relationship with the rapper, designer and entrepreneur goes back way farther than that.

BBC Two will work with journalist Mobeen Azhar, known for his work uncovering the details of Britney Spears’s conservatorship, on the documentary about West, which has the working title We Need to Talk About Kanye. Forest Sounds will produce the eight-part podcast, The Kanye Story, slated to release alongside the documentary.

Kanye West in Los Angeles, November 2022 MEGA/GC Images

West first saw success in the late ’90s and early 2000s for his work as a music producer, working with musicians like Jay-Z, Ludacris and Janet Jackson on hit songs. His first album in 2004, The College Dropout, kicked off a successful career as a rapper—to date, he’s won a total of 24 Grammy Awards and is one of the best-selling musicians in the world.

West’s place in the public eye continued with his ventures into the fashion world, creating a Yeezy line with Adidas as well as working with Nike, Louis Vuitton, Gap and more. His high-profile marriage to Kim Kardashian lasted from 2014 to 2021, their bond seemingly tested by West’s controversial 2020 presidential campaign and numerous volatile outbursts on social media. Throughout his career, West has been outspoken about his Christian faith, forming a weekly Sunday Service in 2019. In 2018, the rapper revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and ex Kardashian suggested repeatedly that his struggles with mental illness were responsible for increasingly troubling social media rants over the years.

Mobeen Azhar will explore both West’s explosive success in the music and fashion world and his fall into controversy, working backward from his 2024 presidential campaign. The accompanying podcast will speak to a series of guests to further illuminate the details of West’s time in the spotlight.