Kate Middleton Wore a $12,000 Power Look for Her Task Force’s First Meeting in London

Kate Middleton was all business on her latest trip to London for the first meeting of her new task force. The Princess of Wales channeled her excitement for this new venture into a sleek $12,000 power look that combined a winter-white Alexander McQueen blazer with $9,000 diamond earrings.

Kate’s look paired Alexander McQueen’s tailored peak-lapel jacket with a fitted white shirt, tailored black pants, a black belt with a gold buckle, and a pair of her favorite $675 Gianvito Rossi pumps in black suede. The jacket is currently available on Saks Fifth Avenue for $2,190 in four different colors. Her earrings are from Asprey—the brand’s oak leaf small hoop earrings in diamond-studded yellow gold—and cost roughly $8,985 (£7,350).

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is greeted as she arrives at the inaugural meeting of new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood Getty Images

Kate wore this chic look out to NatWest bank’s London headquarters, where the first-ever meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood took place this week. The task force is comprised of U.K. business leaders who will work towards creating actionable ways to improve early childhood outcomes. Kate’s key focus for many years now has been early childhood, and the task force is the latest step in her Shaping Us campaign for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to change how society thinks about early childhood.

In a speech given at this week’s meeting, the Princess of Wales once again stressed the importance of those first five years of life: “During this time, we lay the foundations and building blocks for life,” she said, per Vanity Fair. “This time really is a golden opportunity to transform our future life outcomes.”

Kate’s sharp look for the London outing reaffirmed just how much confidence they should have in her as a leader of this movement and champion of this cause, and set the stage for the Princess to confidently carry out the next phase of her mission. As the Coronation approaches, Kate is every inch the polished senior royal, and she certainly knows how to dress the part.