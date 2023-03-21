Quantcast
Keanu Reeves Paired a Tribute to His Late ‘John Wick 4’ Co-Star With a Black Boglioli Suit at the Film’s Premiere

The "Matrix" star donned a blue ribbon on his lapel to honor actor Lance Reddick, who passed away unexpectedly on March 17.  

keanu reeves john wick premiere Monica Schipper/Getty Images

At the Los Angeles premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 on Monday night, Keanu Reeves chose to pay homage to both his on-screen character and late co-star Lance Reddick with his red-carpet wardrobe. 

Reeves’s longtime stylist, Jeanne Yang, shared the details of his ensemble on Instagram. The actor, who stars as a sharply dressed assassin in the film franchise, showed off a black Boglioli single-breasted suit over a navy blue button-down shirt and a gray tie. The look was finished with brown lace-up boots and a stainless-steel Rolex Submariner. Reeves, along with his castmates and attendees of the event, also pinned a royal blue ribbon to his lapel as a tribute to Reddick, who died unexpectedly last week. 

keanu reeves john wick premiere
Keanu Reeves attends the John Wick: Chapter 4 Los Angeles premiere wearing a Boglioli suit Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

“Lance was a beautiful person, a special artist, a man of grace and dignity, and had such a passion for his craft,” Reeves told Deadline on the carpet. “To have the chance to work with him over 10 years and four films is something that’s very special to me, and it fucking sucks he’s not here.”

“When you have someone so close pass so suddenly, it’s always tricky,” added director Chad Stahelski. “He was a great man, a great human, [and] we’re all just fortunate enough to have spent the last 10 years of our lives working with him. He was a mentor, a friend, a great human being, and I think the best way to help remember him and celebrate him is never forgetting how much he touched us.”

keanu reeves lance reddick
Keanu Reeves and late actor Lance Reddick at the John Wick afterparty in 2014 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reddick, who passed away suddenly from natural causes on March 17, is best known for his work in the HBO series The Wire, where he played Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels, in addition to his credits in John Wick. The actor is slated to appear in the thriller franchise’s highly anticipated fourth installment, in which he reprises his role as Charon, the concierge at Continental Hotel in New York City. Stahelski said in a statement that John Wick: Chapter 4, set to be released on Friday, March 24, will be dedicated to Reddick’s memory.  

