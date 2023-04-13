Kendall Roy Was Wearing These Tom Ford Pieces When Roman Burned Him With That Buddha Quip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

The moment was a classic as soon as it appeared in the trailer: “Hey Buddha,” Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) cracks, gesturing down at Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) shoes. “Nice Tom Fords.” From that exchange, you may have believed it was just a flashy pair of footwear that precipitated the quip, and that indeed may have been all Roman was referencing. But the show’s designers upped the ante: Kendall was actually donning nearly all Tom Ford pieces for his latest tech bro hoodie-and-baseball cap uniform variation, making Roman’s zing land even harder.

Let’s start with the shoes: The @successionfashion Instagram account, hard at work every week on identifying the pieces worn by the Roy family and their associates (and enemies, and acquaintances, and so on), noted Kendall was wearing Tom Ford’s suede and neoprene Jago sneakers in Episode 2 of Succession when Roman’s joke occurs; the kicks are a dark olive-green suede-fronted shoe with an exaggerated rubber sole available for $990 on Neiman Marcus.

Kendall is also wearing the brand’s logo-tape drawstring hoodie, recently listed for $1,390 on Farfetch but currently sold out. Like the sneakers, the hoodie is olive green, a very slight hue variation on Kendall’s typical head-to-toe brown, and like almost all of his attire, it’s the stealthiest of wealthy person items available, seemingly casual except those who are already in the know. Kendall finishes this particular look with Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and a favorite hat that he wears on repeat: his blank, black Loro Piana baseball cap, which his dad, Logan, has also been seen in on the show, and which you can don yourself for $495 from Bergdorf Goodman.

As a reminder, Roman levels Kendall with his “nice Tom Fords” comment after Kendall hits the siblings with this aphorism: “In Buddhism, sometimes your greatest tormentor can also be your most perceptive teacher.” Whenever Kendall starts getting too preachy, Roman and Shiv make it their business to take him down a peg, and swiftly—and in this case, a reminder that Kendall was wearing almost $2,500 worth of Tom Ford seemed like a quick and easy way to shake him back down to earth.

Buy Shoes Now on Neiman Marcus: $990

Buy Baseball Hat Now on Bergdorf Goodman: $495