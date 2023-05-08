Kendrick Lamar’s ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ Is Getting an Ultra-Limited Rerelease With Gucci Packaging

Kendrick Lamar created a masterpiece with To Pimp a Butterfly, now Gucci has helped turn it into a luxury item.

The Grammy Award-winning album is being given a second life in Interscope Records’ latest vinyl release. The 2015 record by the beloved Compton rapper is going to be released in a special edition collection in collaboration with Lauren Halsey and Gucci.

Lauren Halsey is a Los Angeles-based contemporary artist with a focus on queer, BIPOC, and working class communities. She designed the cover art for the album, made from gallery quality giclée, as an homage to songs from the original album and classic street art in Lamar’s hometown. The double LP is wrapped in a tan linen vinyl jacket with a custom package designed by Gucci.

The limited edition vinyl set is $2,500 and all net profits go to the Iovine and Young Foundation. Only 100 copies are being sold.

Kendrick Lamar came up with the name To Pimp a Butterfly because he wanted to, “break down the idea of being pimped in the industry, in the community, and out of all the knowledge that [he] thought [he] had known, then discovering new life and wanting to share it,” as he told Grammy.com in 2016. After a trip to South Africa in 2014, Lamar came back with a new outlook on life and the industry as a whole.

The full-length album is 16 songs with features from George Clinton, Snoop Dogg, Anna Wise, Bilal, and Thundercat.

Kendrick Lamar has gone on to win 17 Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize as well as several BET and Billboard awards over the course of his 13 year career. To Pimp a Butterfly was nominated for multiple awards alone including two Grammys, an NME Award for Best Album and a Danish Music Award for International Album.