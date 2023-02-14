The Logo for King Charles’s Coronation Was Created by the Designer of the Original iPhone

Just like King Charles III himself, Jony Ive is also undergoing a royal glow-up.

The former Apple designer, responsible for the look of the original iPhone, iMac and iPod, has created the coronation emblem for the new king, which was revealed on Monday. It will be used throughout Charles’s coronation on May 6, as well as at national events, street parties and community gatherings.

“It is such an honor to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work,” Ive said in a statement. “The design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature and his deep concern for the natural world.”

In the UK flag’s red, white and blue, the emblem depicts the flora of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom: the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland. Together, they form the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which Charles will be crowned during his coronation at Westminster Abbey. The surrounding text is available in both English and Welsh versions.

The emblem in Welsh Royal Family

“The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom,” Ive said. “The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion.”

Ive created the relatively simplistic emblem in collaboration with his design studio, LoveFrom. But it’s not the first time he’s worked with King Charles. He and his team also helped the monarch design the seal of the Terra Carta, an initiative that Charles started when he was the prince of Wales to recognize private-sector companies making strides in sustainability.

The emblem design offers Ive one of his largest platforms since leaving Apple in June 2019, and solidifies his working relationship with the royal family. And although his Apple designs will always carry extreme cultural and historical relevance, his coronation emblem for the king is a worthy competitor in terms of cachet.