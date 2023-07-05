Quantcast
King Charles Has Received the Scottish Crown Jewels in a Celebration of His Coronation

It was the first time the event had taken place in 70 years.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 05: King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. During the service of thanksgiving and dedication for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Honours of Scotland (the Scottish crown jewels) are presented to the new King. The service is based on a similar service held at St Giles' 70 years ago to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II but unlike the 1953 service, the Stone of Destiny, on which ancient Scottish kings were crowned, will be present in the cathedral. (Photo by Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images

King Charles III has continued his coronation celebration in Scotland.

His Royal Highness was presented with the country’s crown jewels in Edinburgh to mark his historic step into the monarchy last May. During the ceremony at St. Giles’ Cathedral—known as a national service of thanksgiving—Charles received a dazzling crown and scepter, which form part of the Honours of Scotland. He also acquired a new sword named after the late Queen Elizabeth, the BBC reported. The jewels were presented by the Very Reverend Prof. David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal and Dean of the Order of the Thistle. 

The jewels—which are made of gold, silver, and other precious gems—are the oldest crown gems in Britain. The crown itself, meanwhile, was famously placed atop Queen Elizabeth’s coffin when she was laid to rest at St Giles’ Cathedral. The piece was originally constructed for former King of Scotland James V, who first wore it during the Coronation of Queen Mary of Guise in 1540. The sword Charles has received is much more modern than its counterparts, though: It’s a new commission, as the existing 16th-century piece has become too fragile to handle.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 05: The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. During the service of thanksgiving and dedication for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Honours of Scotland (the Scottish crown jewels) are presented to the new King. The service is based on a similar service held at St Giles' 70 years ago to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II but unlike the 1953 service, the Stone of Destiny, on which ancient Scottish kings were crowned, will be present in the cathedral. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images)
The Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla at the ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral Getty Images

Ahead of the service, the crown jewels were transported to the cathedral in a procession through the Royal Mile, a thoroughfare that runs through the heart of the city’s Old Town. More than 700 members of the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force took part in the event.

King Charles and Queen Camilla left their official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, by car in a separate procession. They were accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales, a.k.a. Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are also known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 5: Members of the military parade near St Giles' Cathedral on July 5, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. During the service of thanksgiving and dedication for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Honours of Scotland (the Scottish crown jewels) are presented to the new King. The service is based on a similar service held at St Giles' 70 years ago to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II but unlike the 1953 service, the Stone of Destiny, on which ancient Scottish kings were crowned, will be present in the cathedral. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
Members of the military parade near St Giles’ Cathedral Getty Images

The last event of this kind took place was in 1953 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne. The celebration occurred only a few weeks after her June 2 crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, People reported. Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth spent a Royal Week in Scotland each summer, during which she would meet locals from all walks of life, the website of the British royal family states. 

