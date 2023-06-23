King Charles Was Moved to Tears Because a Horse Bred by Queen Elizabeth Won at Royal Ascot

King Charles ditched the stiff upper lip at this year’s Royal Ascot.

His Majesty shed a couple of tears as a horse bred by his late mother crossed the finish line first at her favorite racing event. Three-year-old Desert Hero (18-1) was in a neck-and-neck battle in the closing stages of the King George V Stakes on Thursday but eventually managed to win the race, as reported by the BBC.

It was the King’s first victory of the week following three losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. The emotional sovereign celebrated the win in the Royal box alongside his equally teary wife, Queen Camilla. His niece, Zara Tindall, told ITV Racing the success for the family was “bittersweet.”

“Think how proud our grandmother, the Queen, would’ve been,” she said. “To have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep that dream alive was incredible.”

Desert Hero with jockey Tom Marquand and owners King Charles and Queen Camilla after the race on Thursday. Samir Hussein/Getty

A noted horse enthusiast, Queen Elizabeth II owned many thoroughbreds throughout her 70-year reign. She also attended every Ascot up until last year and notched 24 wins at the racing event across six decades, according to The Telegraph. Ascot Racecourse was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 and has since received the support of a further twelve monarchs. The Ascot summer race meeting officially became a Royal week in 1911. The royal family attends every year and partakes in a carriage procession at the start of each day.

This was Charles’s first Ascot since ascending the throne, and fortunately it was a success. Coincidentally, the Queen also landed her first win at Ascot shortly after her coronation. (His Majesty’s win came six weeks and five days after he was crowned whereas the late Queen’s victory occurred two weeks and four days after the 1953 ceremony.)

After the race, Charles and Camilla headed to the winners’ enclosure to celebrate with jockey Tom Marquand and trainer William Haggas. The monarch was so ecstatic that he knocked over the winner’s trophy on the plinth before he picked it back up with the help of the Duke of Kent. It’s certainly nice to see a bit of unfettered excitement from the blue bloods.