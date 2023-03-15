First Look: Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé Just Unveiled a New Eyewear Collection With Oakley

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Paris Saint-Germain football star Kylian Mbappé has teamed up with luxury lifestyle brand Oakley to create a new “Signature Series” collection of eyewear, and the new collection is yet another example of how athletes teaming up with lifestyle brands can lead to high-performance, fashion-forward designs.

Back in January 2022, Mbappé first joined forces with the brand as a Team Oakley athlete alongside fellow legends like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Nigel Sylvester. In November, he released his first collection with the brand, the Kylian Mbappé x Oakley Signature Series Deadbolt priced at $329 on the Oakley website. Now, the football sensation is releasing four new models of eyewear that build on the success of that release and show what else he can do in the fashion world.

Per Hypebeast, the new collection will include four new models all using a brown and gold color palette and will include new versions of some of the models released in the Kylian Mbappé x Oakley line last year, like updating their clear prescription glasses with a new design that features Mbappé’s initials embossed in a metal plate on one side. The drop will also include two kids’ styles with smaller frames. The sun styles will include the brand’s classic BiO-Matter™ frame with Prizm™ Bronze Tungsten Iridium lenses.

“To me, being a football player means understanding the importance of paying attention to every detail,” said Mbappé. “I brought this same mentality into creating my new signature collection with Oakley. Bold and vivid colors reflect my personality, whilst having aesthetic and versatile designs. The same way I have my own philosophy of play, each eyewear has its own style.”

The Kylian Mbappé Signature Series Collection will be available worldwide from March 20 on Oakley’s website. Whether you’re a football fan or a fashionista, this collection is a must-have.

