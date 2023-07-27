A Driver Wedged a Lamborghini Aventador Under a Semi Truck and Managed to Walk Away

A Lamborghini driver avoided serious injury over the weekend when he crashed an Aventador into a tractor trailer on a Georgia freeway.

The Georgia State Patrol told the community news outlet Gordon Gazette that the incident took place on Interstate 75 on July 22. It all began around 12:10 p.m. when law enforcement warned patrols to be on the lookout (BOLO) for a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador traveling more than 100 MPH. Not long after the BOLO was issued, the vehicle was involved in an accident.

At around 12:32 p.m., troopers on the freeway found the Italian supercar wedged underneath an 18-wheeler truck, authorities told the Gazette. An investigation into the crash determined that the 36-year-old driver had been going at a high rate of speed, lost control of his car, and hit the tractor trailer.

Although the driver sustained minor injuries, no one else was harmed in the accident. But the disaster did close two lanes on the highway for nearly 1.5 hours. The Gazette posted photos of the car being taken away from the scene after it was extracted, revealing that the front end was completely crushed, though the safety cell was intact. It is not known if the driver will face charges for his role in the crash.

A video of the incident shared on TikTok further revealed the extent of the damage. The short clip taken by a driver passing by shows several squad cars parked, while law enforcement officials survey the damage. Then, you can see the Lamborghini, most of which is wedged underneath the tractor trailer. A firetruck is also seen nearby.

The Lamborghini Aventador is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine that is capable of delivering 690 horsepower in the standard model, with 770 horsepower in its SVJ and the Ultimate variants, AutoEvolution reported. It’s an amount of power that’s not always easy to control.