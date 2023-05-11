Quantcast
Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Land Rover Defender Has Been Turned Into a Red Cross Rescue Vehicle

The vehicle includes several upgrades so it can help those in emergency situation.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Defender 130 is seen. The vehicle will soon enter active duty for British Red Cross. Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee was held to celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession. At the time, Land Rover gifted her a specially converted Defender 130 to give to the British Red Cross. Now, vehicle is entering active service in North Wales for crisis response work, the company announced.

Land Rover collaborated with the humanitarian organization to make the vehicle well-suited for their needs, according to a release. It has an enhanced 4G-connected antenna, a built-in phone, a radio, a very high frequency radio, and an upgraded GPS tracking system. These elements are all part of its advanced communications features, which will be necessary as Wales has been noted as having substandard 4G data coverage in rural areas. The vehicle’s ability to maintain connection through the region’s coastline and mountainous areas will be vital.

A view of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Defender 130. It will enter active duty for the British Red Cross soon.
Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover

But it has other interesting features, such as a solar power system on its roof that can charge an auxiliary battery so accessories can be powered when the engine isn’t running. To help people during a crisis, it has a drawer system for blankets, food, and first aid supplies. It also has rechargeable torches, antibacterial wipe-clean seat covers, and a built-in water boiler for hot drinks when needed. The intention was to make the vehicle well-equipped to handle emergencies such as storms, fires, floods, and freezing weather.

Head of Crisis and Emergency Response at British Red Cross Chris Davies said the donation will have a “massive” impact on emergency responders in North Wales, according to the statement. The vehicle will make sure the organization can support people no matter where they are located, no matter the situation.

Queen Elizabeth II was a big supporter of the British Red Cross throughout her life. The organization has noted that she donated to several of their appeals for disasters and tragedies. The vehicle itself will be on display at the Royal Windsor Horse Show from May 11-14 before it goes into service.

