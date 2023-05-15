Watch F1 Star Lando Norris Show Off His New Custom McLaren 765LT Spider

Being a Formula 1 star has plenty of perks, and Mclaren driver Lando Norris is reveling in one right now.

Only 765 examples of the McLaren 765LT Spider will be made and Norris has snagged one of them. After starting the design process 18 months ago, the 23-year-old has just received delivery of his convertible that he customized with the marque. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that he’s been with McLaren racing since 2019, but it always helps to have an in to secure one of these limited supercars.

In a video posted to McLaren’s YouTube channel earlier today, Norris gets to see his new car in person for the first time and walks through the modifications he made. Though much of the driver’s customization to the convertible with a twin-turbo V-8 that produces 755 hp and 590 ft lbs of torque is aesthetic. Norris showed off several details on the car, such as its carbon blue body, fluorescent yellow brake calipers that are a nod to his race helmet color, a Union Jack just inside the door, and a blue and black interior. Instead of plastering his “LN” logo everywhere, there are four small yellow stripes around Spider to represent his F1 driver number.

When the Spider was first unveiled nearly two years ago, it came with a starting price of $382,500 and his customizations surely push it north of that. But it should be worth it to Norris—when we got behind the wheel to review the car last January, it was one of the more impressive track-focused convertibles we’d driven recently.

This Spider is one of the perks of being a driver, but there’s also the pressure. Late last year, Robb Report caught up with Norris who talked about the expectations that come with joining an F1 team with a rich history.

“All of these people that have been with McLaren, and then I’m that next one who’s trying to score some amazing results for them and create history with them,” Norris said. “I try to never think about it. I just try to enjoy my time with the team and make it feel like home.”