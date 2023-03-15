Law Roach, Stylist to Lewis Hamilton, Tom Holland and More Stars, Announces His Retirement

Stylist Law Roach is stepping away from the fashion industry for good.

On Tuesday, the image architect took to social media to announce his retirement, just days after dressing celebrities for the 2023 Oscars. “My cup is empty,” he captioned the Instagram post. Roach, whose clientele includes A-listers such as Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, Tom Holland, Celine Dion, and Ariana Grande, blamed his seemingly abrupt decision on “politics” and “lies,” but not before he shared his gratitude.

“Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” Roach, who was also a judge on reality shows Legendary and America’s Next Top Model, says. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies, and false narratives finally got me! You win . . . I’m out.”

From left: Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere, styled by Law Roach; Lewis Hamilton and Roach at the 2021 Met Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Roach’s cryptic message has left his followers speculating as to what prompted his departure. And as for his relationship with the fashion industry, the road to becoming a self-made success has been rocky at times.

Just last week, a video of him and Zendaya attending Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2023 show in Paris began circulating around the internet and subsequently went viral. In the clip, the Euphoria star—who recently became the label’s newest ambassador—is seen taking her seat in the front row next to actress Emma Stone. Meanwhile, Roach, in what has widely been called a snub, is signaled to sit behind her.

Resurfacing this clip of Law Roach talking about his relationship with fashion.



For no particular reason pic.twitter.com/C4EEdsEQsl — uh ponk (@MikelleStreet) March 14, 2023

Since his retirement announcement, the famed stylist has received an outpouring from fans and fellow fashion icons begging him to stick around. “Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived too hard,” commented supermodel Naomi Campbell. “Absolutely not,” wrote designer Christian Siriano. With all of this buzz, there’s been no word on whether Roach is having second thoughts.