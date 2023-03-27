LeBron James Rocked This Leather Aimé Leon Dore Jacket Courtside at a Laker Game

LeBron James is finally back in the game after exactly a month of sitting out the action due to a right foot tendon injury. On March 26, he returned to the court in triumph—despite the team’s 118-108 loss to Chicago. There was one other loss we’re mourning now too: with James back on the court, we won’t be seeing as much of his stylish courtside outfits.

We were getting used to seeing James model a range of menswear on the sidelines these past few weeks, like this Kendall Roy-inspired Loro Piana knit paired with Lanvin sneakers. But the NBA superstar gave us one more certified look before returning to his Lakers uniform: a black-and-white Aimé Leon Dore jacket so excellent he even showed it off himself on Instagram. The jacket sold out quickly from the store itself, but you can still snag it on StockX for an elevated price while supplies last.

James is rocking the N.Y.C. brand’s Leather Café Racer Jacket, of which there are currently eight left on StockX available to bid on or buy for prices ranging from $2,737 to $4,595, depending on the size. The jacket originally sold on the Aimé Leon Dore website for $995.

Leather Café Racer Jacket Aimé Leon Dore

Made from 100 percent lambskin, this sporty zip-front racer jacket features a logo on both the front and back, a woven patch on both sleeves and the left chest, and two interior pockets with branded snaps. James paired the jacket with a black t-shirt, black jeans, two silver chains, a black-and-white cap, dark shades, and black-and-white Air Jordan high-tops, currently available on Farfetch starting at $369. Jamie Foxx showed the color-blocked look some love, commenting “clean” on the series of eight photos posted by James, captioned: “H.I.M. … Talk to me nicely!!”

Whether he’s on the court or off it, James’s star power is here to stay.

Buy Now on StockX