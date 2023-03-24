LeBron James Went Full Kendall Roy in a Loro Piana Bomber Paired With Lanvin Sneakers

LeBron James is currently sidelined with a right foot tendon injury, but the NBA superstar has still been showing up to games at the Crypto.com Arena and it seems all his on-court energy has gone to increasingly stylish courtside ‘fits. The pro athlete recently attended a game in a cozy knit Loro Piana bomber jacket that he paired with Lanvin paint-splattered sneakers, and we couldn’t help but wonder: Is LeBron James dressing like Kendall Roy, or does Kendall Roy try to dress like LeBron James?

Allow us to explain: Succession‘s Kendall Roy, played by Jeremy Strong, famously wears both Loro Piana and Lanvin sneakers on the hit HBO show, with Strong recently sharing in an interview that he worked closely with wardrobe on upcoming season 4 looks, which will include some custom Loro Piana. Both Kendall and Logan Roy (Brian Cox) have famously sported Loro Piana baseball caps: Kendall has also been dressed in a brown Loro Piana corduroy bomber jacket, and a full Loro Piana outfit in the season 3 finale: their André shirt in white, brown Madrid Sartorial jacket, brown City Two Pinces pant, and Summer Walk suede mocassins.

Jeremy Strong in ‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 9 Graeme Hunter

Both Kendall Roy and Jeremy Strong are also famously fond of Lanvin sneakers: Strong wore the brand’s Flash-X Runner Sneakers to the season 4 premiere this week and a pair of their Curb sneakers to the Don’t Look Up premiere in 2020, and Kendall excitedly unpacked a pair of calfskin Lanvin sneakers in season 2 of the show.

All of this brings us to LeBron James’s recent courtside look, which paired Lanvin’s Gallery Dept. x Lanvin Painted Mesh Clay High-Top Sneakers, a high-top paint-splattered design retailing for $890 at Saks Fifth Avenue, with Loro Piana’s sold-out cashmere Bernina bomber jacket, part of the brand’s holiday season collection. (An alternate colorway of the jacket is available on Saks Fifth Avenue for $3,550; a fleece-lined version is available at Bergdorf Goodman for $7,595.)

LeBron James at Crypto.com Arena on March 12, 2023 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

James finished the look with some accessories that Strong’s Kendall would have an admittedly difficult time pulling off, though we’re not sure that would stop him from trying: a backward red cap, two huge gold and diamond rings, a gold bracelet, and a sporty watch with a bright yellow strap.

With brands like Loro Piana and Lanvin, James and Kendall may just share full bank accounts and good taste. But we loved seeing these particular Roy-favorite brands on everyone’s favorite off-duty NBA star as we impatiently await new antics—and new looks—from the Roy family this Sunday.

