LeBron James Wore a Jacket Named After India’s First Prime Minister to the ESPYS

It’s not common to see a Nehru collar on a prominent red carpet. But then, LeBron James is not a common person.

King James attended the ESPYS on Wednesday night, donning a black suit whose jacket was fitted with a Nehru collar—a design popularized by and named after the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who served from 1947 to 1964.

In perhaps another nod to the subcontinent’s rulers, James accessorized the jacket with a swag of jewelry pinned to the left side of his chest, as well as a powerful pair of lug-sole boots. (The steampunk sunglasses, however, got most of the attention on social media.)

LeBron James, winner of Best Record-Breaking Performance, attends The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Although the look—and in particular the steampunk sunglasses James chose—received some criticism on social media, it showed how comfortable the basketball legend is with expanding the boundaries of fashion. Also, the juxtaposition between his jacket and his footwear was reminiscent of the daring, much-applauded crimson look actor Pedro Pascal wore to the Met Gala this year.

But the most talked-about moment from the ESPYS was arguably James talking about his career. Although there has been much speculation that the athlete was going to retire, he told the audience at the awards show that he won’t be putting up his sneakers next season.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor,” James said after accepting the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance for becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, according to ESPN. “The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

He also explained his motivation for remaining active in the sport.

“Every time I step foot on the floor, either coaching my boys or playing, I want to give it everything. I do it for myself,” James said, ESPN reported. “I do it for some of my teammates that I’ve had before and now. And I do it for all the greats that came before me. And more importantly — or most importantly — I do it for the fans, the lovers of the game.