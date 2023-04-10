LeBron James Schools Us in a Green Awake NY x Carhartt Varsity Jacket and Matching Nike Kicks

LeBron James is back on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, but everyone’s favorite NBA star is still serving up impressive street style with his off-court looks. When the man himself posts the outfit to social media, you know he’s feeling good about the look—and the latest ensemble he shared is a perfect combo that matches green hues across athleisure brands.

James’s latest Instagram post shows the athlete walking down the hallway in a bright green varsity-style Carhartt jacket embroidered with a handful of images and patches of text. The right-hand side of the jacket shows off a black heart outlined in white and matching font that reads “Awake NY Carhartt WIP,” while the left side of the jacket has a detailed drawing of a blue petaled flower with green leaves embroidered onto it. The sleeves list out world capitals New York, Paris, Tokyo, Los Angeles, and London on one sleeve, and Quito, San Juan, Mexico City, Amsterdam, and Dakar on the other. The back of the jacket reads “World Champs Back 2 Back” and “Un Amor,” with brand names Awake NY and Carhartt WIP listed once more.

The jacket combines a wool/polyester body with vegan leather white sleeves, with a green-black-white trim on the collar, waist line, and sleeves. The jacket in James’s green-cream colorway is currently available for $665 on Awake NY.

James paired the jacket with soft gray ribbed pants and Nike Terminator High sneakers in “Noble Green,” matching the green hue of his jacket. The green-and-white high-top basketball shoes are available for $165 on Nike.

LeBron James posted the series of outfit photos alongside lyrics from Benny the Butcher’s “Crowns for Kings,” writing: “When I’m finished, I’ma keep a tennis shoe on y’all throat / Just in case you mention in a interview you want smoke!” Over a million fans were quick to show their appreciation for the post, adding a like to the photos and commenting with compliments for the baller’s jacket and generally showing him love. With everyone so relieved to have James back in action after his injury, the star is enjoying a well-deserved victory lap, and doing it in style.





