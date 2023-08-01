LeBron James Just Gave Us a Glimpse of the New Nike LeBron 21s

LeBron James gave sneakerheads a look at the next drop of his signature Nike footwear line.

We haven’t seen a breakdown of all the elements of the shoe, but we can see some features of the new Nike LeBron 21s from the NBA legend’s Instagram. They include a tan, shiny patent leather upper, a padded tongue and a sculpted heel. Sneaker News notes that James is wearing a “Sail” colorway with “Metallic Gold” highlights. It’s a graceful progression from the LeBron 20 that keeps many of its structural qualities.

Another post on James’s social media account reveals another colorway that is all-gold and appears to have a velvet-like material on its exterior. Additionally, Kicksdong has also shared what it reports to be yet another colorway: a purple model with a yellow swoop. The Nike LeBron 21 is reportedly slated to drop this fall.

When James became the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, Nike gifted him with a pair of LeBron XX sneakers in a custom design, ESPN reported. They were white and gold, and the box and the tongue bore a marble design. But the most special detail might be the graphics included in the sneakers, bearing the number 38,388, commemorating the total career points he needed to pass the previous record holder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The NBA’s all-time scoring leader also recently revealed another collaboration: a new Sony collaboration for PlayStation accessories. In a conversation with Hypebeast, James revealed that he worked with the makers of the console to develop a limited-edition DualSense wireless controller, as well as a PlayStation 5 cover. Both items include graffiti-influenced designs in blue, yellow, white and green.

“It feels like it wasn’t that long ago I was just a kid, unboxing my very first PlayStation and being so excited to grab that controller and set everything up,” he told the outlet. “To sit here today and have my own [PlayStation collaboration] is something I could have never imagined, but I don’t take it for granted.”