LeBron James Shows Off His Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1s on His Way to the Lakers Game

If LeBron James knows one thing other than basketball, it’s sneakers.

The legendary Lakers’ player keeps his footwear as fresh as his patented turnaround jumper, consistently debuting new streetwear looks.

Over the weekend, James stepped out at Crypto.com Arena in an all-white outfit that could set a precedent for men’s fashion this summer. Over a pair of crisp white slacks, LeBron sported a cream cashmere zip-up with abstract yellow and blue accents.

The bright look was grounded by none other than Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837s. The esteemed jewelry company teamed up with Nike to create a sneaker as luxurious as their accessories. The low Air Force 1’s are made from black nubuck leather, lending to the shoes’ durability and quality, and the iconic Nike swoop shows in Tiffany blue. Meanwhile, “Tiffany” is lasered in silver on the tongue, while etched sterling-silver plates sit on the back of either shoe. The kicks come with black rope laces, as well as yellow, white and Tiffany blue flat laces.

This isn’t the first time James has been seen strolling around in the sneakers. In February, he was seen wearing the pair with a matching black Nike x Tiffany & Co. letterman jacket walking through Crypto.com arena, as one of the first people to wear the shoe.

Celebrities can’t seem to get enough of the sold-out sneakers. Rapper Fat Joe attended the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Weekend wearing 1837s along with a matching button down. Mark Wahlberg also wore the pair on Instagram in two separate videos, saying, “I never wear no other shoes but Municipal right now but these are banging.”

BTS members J-Hope and RM have also been seen sporting the Air Force 1s, which seem to add just the right pop of color to any casual black outfit.

During the sneaker’s launch, Nike and Tiffany & Co. also dropped Air Force 1 dubraes, whistle pendants, silver shoe horns and silver shoe brushes.

While the 1837s are currently sold out on the Tiffany & Co. website, you can snag pairs on Farfetch, Stadium Goods, and other reseller sites starting at $1,155.

Tiffany & Co., meanwhile, is set to tease another drop of the Air Force 1 1837s on their website soon.