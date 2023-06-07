LeBron James’s Tequila Brand Just Unveiled a Limited-Edition Lobos 1707 Añejo

LeBron James is getting into business with independent spirits producer Lobos 1707.

“WOW WOW WOW!!” the Lakers superstar said in an Instagram post announcing the partnership to his 154 million followers. “Introducing Lobos Tequila 1707 Limited Edition Añejo. It’s truly a masterpiece!! Launching in select markets and truly a collectables bottle. The design is stunning, with blue, clear, and gold elements, sealed with a dark blue wax cap. Limited quantities available. My GOODNESS she looks so beautiful!!!”

A video James accompanied with the post shows an ombre, cerulean and lemon-hued bottle emerging from water in front of a burnt orange background. The new release joins the brands other offerings: Lobos 1707 Joven, Reposado, Extra Añejo and their Mezcal Artisanal.

James’ partnership with the spirits brand began in 2021, Sports Illustrated reported. The Lobos 1707 Añejo received a gold medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the brand said in a press release. The best way to enjoy the spirit—which is aged between 12-18 months in American white oak barrels—is over ice, according to the brand.

When James—who is the first NBA player to earn $1 billion while still active—also became the league’s all-time scoring leader earlier this year, he celebrated with a dinner in Los Angeles that was thrown by Lobos 1707. Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Iovine, Brent Faiyaz and Tems were in attendance. His wife, Savannah James, gave him a toast at the event while holding the tequila. She said, “You are the hardest working person I know. I witness day in and day out your dedication and sacrifice and respect for the game every single day,” Rolling Stone reported.



Want to toast with your own bottle? Lobos 1707 ranges from $49 to $159; the new tequila from James’ is priced at $99. The spirit is available at major retailers in California (among other select states) or from the Lobos 1707 website. Only 9,000 bottles produced, meaning the new Limited Edition Lobos 1707 Añejo will likely not last long at retailers.