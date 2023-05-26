A Full-Size Ferrari Monza Made Entirely of Legos Just Went on Display in Denmark

A new attraction at Legoland in Denmark combines luxury cars and Legos.

The amusement park is displaying a full-sized Ferrari Monza SP1 with a body that uses the classic plastic construction toys. Photos shared by the automaker (seen below) show that the vehicle’s body, rear view mirrors, and even its license plate are all made out in Lego blocks. The wheels and tires, however, are all made of real automobile parts.

The attraction, called “Ferrari Build and Race,” also includes a chance for visitors to build their own Ferrari out of lego parts. Then, the amusement park scans the fan-made replicas and puts them in a digital version of the well-known Ferrari’s Fiorano test track. In the exhibit, which opened May 18, visitors can also take photos with the vehicle, according to Legoland Denmark’s website. Ferrari GT factory racing driver Nicklas Nielsen attended the inauguration event.

The SP1 and SP2 first hit the scene in 2018 as limited-edition models included in Ferrari’s Icona range. Both models use an 809 hp V-12 engine that enables them to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds. The exterior of the cars inspired by the marque’s iconic barchetta-bodied vehicles of the 1950s.

This is not the first Lego and Ferrari collaboration. The toy company spent two years creating a realistic Daytona SP3 model, complete with a replica 829 horsepower V-12, butterfly doors and a removable black panel roof. The entire set consists of 3,778 pieces, and cost $399.99.

Louise Bontoft, who is the Senior Creative Director for the Adults, Preschool and Create products at LEGO, explained to Hagerty how her team makes decisions about collaborations like the new Ferrari vehicle. First, they determine a partner’s willingness to collaborate. Then they research to see which model might resonate best with prospective buyers.

“We really want to give our consumers the best possible experience, so we always aim to base our decisions on insights and data directly from the consumers. So once we have narrowed down the ideas, we also set up tests with our core consumers to get some direct feedback on our ideas,” said Bontoft.