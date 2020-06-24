Want to Help Make a Difference for LGBTQ+ People? Donate to One of These 14 Hardworking Charities

While Pride Month is a time of celebration, it’s important to remember that it is also a time of action. The first Pride parade was in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, after all. Though most large festivities are tabled for this year due to the health risks related to the coronavirus, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t ways to express support that go beyond flying a rainbow flag. Here, we’ve curated a list of organizations to donate to which provide everything from food to education to housing to counseling and more for LGBTQ+ communities across the country.

The Trevor Project

This organization focuses on providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth ages 25 and under.

SAGE

SAGE is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for LGBTQ elders.

GLSEN

Founded by a group of teachers in 1990, this group works to create safe and inclusive K-12 education environments for LGBTQ youth.

ACLU

Perhaps America’s most prominent legal civil rights organization, the ACLU has aided in some of the most important court cases to advance LGBTQ+ protections.

The Sylvia Rivera Law Project

Named after one of Gay Liberation’s founding figures, SRLP concentrates its efforts on providing legal aid for low-income individuals and people of color who are transgender, intersex or gender non-conforming.

San Francisco AIDS Foundation

This foundation promotes health, wellness and social justice for communities most severely impacted by HIV/AIDS through services and community partnerships.

The Southern Poverty Law Center

Beyond the important task of monitoring hate groups, the SPLC has played a critical role in fighting for LGBTQ+ rights through efforts like its initiative to ban conversion therapy.

National Center for Transgender Equality

This organization is among the nation’s leading social justice groups for transgender people by constantly advocating and waging important legal battles.

The Transgender Law Center

Grounded in legal expertise, it is the largest trans-led organization committed to racial justice and community-driven strategies.

Immigration Equality

For over 25 years, this group has advocated for immigrants and families facing discrimination based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or HIV status.

The Okra Project

The Okra Project is a collective that directly addresses the dire food needs faced by many Black Trans people by bringing them home-cooked, healthy and culturally specific meals.

Lambda Legal

Founded in 1973, Lambda Legal is the oldest and largest national legal organization whose mission is to achieve full civil rights LGBTQ+ people and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education and public policy work.

PFLAG

PFLAG is the U.S.’s largest organization for family members and allies of LGBTQ+ people.

Ali Forney Center

Homelessness is a crisis among LGBTQ+ youth and the Ali Forney Center provides them with safe housing and education.