Rapper Lil Yachty Dropped $100,000 on a Date at Disney World—and It Didn’t Go Well

The most magical place on Earth didn’t turn out to be all that fun for Lil Yachty.

While appearing on A Safe Place Podcast with popular live streamer Kai Cenat, the rapper said he treated a woman to an expensive trip to Walt Disney World—and things didn’t work out between the two. Though he admitted he was trying to show off for his date, Lil Yachty said he “would never do it again.”

“The overall of that trip wasn’t tricking, wasn’t for her, but it was to go big. And I kinda went a little insane,” the hip-hop artist explained. “That thing specifically is I spent a hundred grand to go to Disney World, take someone to Disney. I regret it because we weren’t dating and it just didn’t go nowhere.” Yachty added, “But it was fire because it was my experience. It was crazy.”

The pricy trip included a two-day stay in the lavish presidential suite at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. “It had, like, a movie theater,” Yachty said. The couple also didn’t have to worry about transportation: “They was driving us in a car. We didn’t have to drive to nothing.”

The rapper revealed that he arrived for the experience via a private jet, which cost $35,000 alone. The hotel room set him back a cool $50,000, and he estimated that he spent $15,000 on the actual visit to the theme park.

Cenat, clearly shocked by the sum of money dropped on the trip, asked if he wasn’t doing well enough. In response, Yachty quipped, “I’m a seven-year musician, you gon’ get there.”

The rapper, who released his fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here, earlier this year, isn’t the only theme-park patron who has had to shell out a lot of dough. Disney World raised its prices last December, and they’re not likely to fall anytime soon, as Disney’s CEO Bob Iger recently told CNBC that he wasn’t concerned that visits were too much for visitors to pay.

“Disney World [is] where the Disney brand lives in its most sublime form. I still believe that. It’s an incredible experience. It’s a very, very popular business and product. It’s very successful . . . pricing is not an issue,” the executive said.