Lionel Messi Makes His Acting Debut in the Argentine TV Series ‘Los Protectores’

Will Lionel Messi add an acting award to his coveted collection of trophies? You’ll have to tune into this Argentine TV series to find out.

After dominating the world of soccer with his impressive accolades, the soccer superstar has made his acting debut on the comedy-drama Los Protectores (The Protectors), ESPN reported. Messi stars in the first episode of the second season, which aired on Star + on June 25 in Latin America.

The series depicts the lives of three struggling soccer agents who decide to work together when a famous soccer player pops in—luckily for the trio, it’s none other than Messi himself. And the Ballon d’Or winner’s new role isn’t a huge departure from his normal life, as the forward plays himself as a member of his past team Paris Saint-Germain.

The agents—played by actors Andres Parra, Adrian Suar, and Gustavo Bermudez—had asked Messi to help support young soccer players who play in several European clubs. However, the trio soon begin to pester him with requests for photographs, autographs, and videos. Then, one character makes Messi the outlandish proposal of playing one game for every club in Argentina. Turns out, the forward is not so enthusiastic about the idea, making things awkward.

Messi’s acting chops have already been lauded by an Argentine producer.

“Throughout my career, I have given directions to many actors,” wrote Adrian Suar on Instagram. “I did good for some, and I ruined the career of others. But the only one who understood my directions perfectly is number one @leomessi.”

Messi is still set to join Inter Miami, an M.L.S. team part-owned by David Beckham. The news has already caused ticket prices to skyrocket, with fans clamoring to get a chance at witnessing the icon’s potential debut. A new report also claims that the soccer legend might have a familiar face joining him in his career move: Multiple sources say former Barcelona and Argentina national team manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino will be named the next coach of the Miami club, according to Fox Sports.