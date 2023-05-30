Loro Piana Unveils Its Chic 2023 Ryder Cup Uniforms for Team Europe

Loro Piana is once again getting into the golf game.

In an all-too-fitting collab, the luxe clothing brand just unveiled a collection of sleek looks for Team Europe to sport at this year’s Ryder Cup, taking place in Rome for the first time from September 25 to October 1. As the official supplier of the European squad at the prestigious biannual men’s matchup, the Italian masion will dress the athletes and their entourages for all official events on and off the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, according to a press release.

“Loro Piana’s iconic outfits have become synonymous with Team Europe and we are delighted that Captain Luke Donald’s team will become the fourth successive group of players to don these exceptional products,” says Ryder Cup director Guy Kinnings.

A look at Loro Piana’s 2023 Ryder Cup collection Courtesy of Loro Piana

To create the six course-ready looks, Loro Piana used 3-D technology for the first time to simulate the clothing’s reaction during a golfer’s swing. The outfits include a short-sleeved polo with a shirt-style collar, a high-neck shirt with zipper in Comfort Light technical material, a waterproof vest, and four-pocket trousers in Rain System–treated stretch wool.

“Since our partnership began at the Ryder Cup in 2016, the quality of Loro Piana’s fabrics coupled with their specialist design and production knowledge have made them the ideal fit for Team Europe, ensuring that the players look and feel the part both on and off the course,” Kinnings says. “I am delighted that we are working with a symbol of Italian excellence for the first-ever Ryder Cup in Italy.”

The Loro Piana 2023 Ryder Cup collection in action. Courtesy of Loro Piana

A selection of Team Europe uniforms will be available only in the Loro Piana boutique in Rome during the competition days. The brand will also support the European Team in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup, to be held from September 26 to 28.

