Louis Vuitton Turned a South Korean Bridge Into a Massive Runway for Its Latest Fashion Show

Louis Vuitton got creative in a big way to promote its pre-fall collection.

This past weekend, the luxury fashion house took over a bridge in South Korea for its most recent runway show, Elle reported. The brand also collaborated with Squid Game director Hwang Dong-hyuk who helped put together the event.

The show took place on the pedestrian-friendly lower deck of the Jamsugyo Bridge, which spans around a half a mile, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The entire structure was flooded with orange and blue light. The audience sat in chairs on one side of the bridge, while models walked in the center and South Korea as the backdrop to the collection.

The first model to walk the runway was “Squid Game” actress Hoyeon Jung. Also in attendance was Chloë Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith and many K-pop stars.

“For Seoulites, [the Jamsugyo Bridge] is a living monument,” Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s womenswear creative director, told WWD. “It is also a real fictional character that’s very present in many films. It’s an inspiring place to stage a show. It’s a genuine catwalk.”

Dong-hyuk told WWD he was afraid it might rain, or that heavy wind might interrupt the runway. However, as the models walked the length of the catwalk he appreciated nature’s “effects on the models”—specifically the way the breeze sent their hair flying.

The bridge show marks the first time the brand has held a pre-collection runway show in South Korea. There has been a recent push by global luxury brands to reach out to South Korea owing to the rise in K-pop music and the country’s popular film and television productions, according to the Associated Press.

However, there are also obvious financial incentives. As we’ve previously reported, South Koreans now spend more per capita on luxury goods than any other nation, outpacing their Chinese and American counterparts. So it pays for luxury houses to cater to them.