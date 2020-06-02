These Luxury Brands Have Stepped Up to Fund Anti-Racism Efforts

Between Monday and Tuesday, we at Robb Report went dark in solidarity with the peaceful protests against the killings of black Americans by police officers. Since then, there’s been an overwhelming outpouring of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the NAACP and other organizations leading anti-racism efforts. And while there is no shortage of luxury companies who’ve affirmed that they are aligned with the movement, a number have also committed resources to help carry the fight against inequity further.

We’ve assembled a list of those companies, and the actions they’ve taken so far, below. We recognize that charitable contributions—even sizable ones—are only a small part of the solution for systemic racism. We also understand that given the catastrophic economic fallout from the Coronavirus pandemic, some of the brands we feature in the magazine and on this website may not have the ability to be so generous. Still, because we vote with our dollars far more often than we do at the ballot box, highlighting the luxury companies that can and do support the movement is a small step toward getting social justice organizations more of the funds they need.

Stay tuned as this list grows. If you’d like to make a donation of your own, you’ll find a list of resources here.

Augustinus Bader

Undisclosed donations to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Black Lives Matter and the Innocence Project.

Fenty

An undisclosed donation to Color of Change and Movement for Black Lives.

Grailed

Undisclosed donations to Black Lives Matter, American Civil Liberties Union, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Reclaim the Block and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Kith

Undisclosed donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, ACLU and Children of Promise.

Marc Jacobs Beauty

An undisclosed donation to Black Lives Matter.

Mercedes-Benz

An undisclosed donation to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.

Peleton

A $500,000 donation to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.

Rimowa

An undisclosed donation to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.

Stella McCartney

Undisclosed donation to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.