LVMH Is Paying $166 Million to Sponsor the Paris Olympics Next Year, a New Report Says

LVMH is going big for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Following months of speculation, the luxury conglomerate officially became a premium partner of the upcoming games on Monday. LVMH did not disclose the financial terms of the sponsorship deal but several sources with knowledge of the matter said it shelled out $166 million (€150 million) for the honor, as reported by Women’s Wear Daily.

“This unprecedented partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will contribute to heightening the appeal of France around the world,” billionaire CEO and chairman Bernard Arnault said in a statement. “It was only natural that LVMH and its maisons be part of this exceptional international event.”

The agreement will give the most valuable company in Europe prime visibility at both the Olympics and Paralympics. Several LVMH houses will play “essential roles” in the respective events: Storied Parisian jeweler Chaumet will design the medals, Moët Hennessy will provide wine and spirits during the games, and Sephora will help with the Olympic Torch Relay. Between now and the opening ceremony, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Berluti will also present different aspects of their engagement.

“Sport is a tremendous source of inspiration for our maisons, which will unite creative excellence and athletic performance by contributing their savoir-faire and bold innovation to this extraordinary celebration,” Arnault adds.

Some LVMH brands have previously sponsored global competitions. Hublot was the official timekeeper of the FIFA World Cup, for example. However, this marks a first for the luxury behemoth itself. As you might expect, other big-name companies are following LVMH’s lead. Air France told Fortune that it had secured its own partnership in a bid to increase brand visibility and generate more business.

“It’s a great way for Air France to show the best of itself and to help show the best of France and the best of Paris,” CEO Ben Smith told the magazine. “We think the risk of a negative return on investment is almost zero.”

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11, while the Paralympics will run from August 28 to September 8. The majority of events will be set in the French capital, while other festivities will unfold in Marseille and Tahiti.

“We want to thank the LVMH Group and its artisans for their confidence and their active engagement,” Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Olympic Committee, adds. “Together we are going to make the Paris 2024 games a truly exceptional experience.”