Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Has Filed For Divorce After Less Than Two Years of Marriage

What could’ve been a philanthropic partnership of epic proportions has unfortunately come to an end.

Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest philanthropists, recently filed a petition for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The records at King County Superior Court in Washington State show that Jewett, a science teacher at the school Scott’s children attended, did not contest the divorce and that the assets have already been divided in a prenuptial agreement. The couple had tied the knot in March 2021 following Scott’s separation from the Amazon founder in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

In announcing their union, the two also appeared to be aligned on a plan to donate most of their fortune to charitable causes through the Giving Pledge. Rumors of a split started earlier this year when Jewett’s letter, name and photo were removed from the site. “I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett originally wrote in his message. “I look forward to the growth and learning I have ahead as a part of this undertaking with MacKenzie.”

Bezos and Scott were married for 25 years. Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Scott, whose net worth is estimated at $28.9 billion, began garnering attention after she initiated an unprecedented giving spree following her split from Bezos. She walked away with $36 billion worth of shares in Amazon and didn’t waste any time spreading her wealth. In fact, Scott has now donated over $12 billion to 1,257 nonprofit groups including Planned Parenthood and Habitat for Humanity International in the last three years alone.

Just this past summer, Scott made headlines again when she bestowed the California Community Foundation with two Beverly Hills mansions. The single-family residences were worth a combined $55 million, and 90 percent of the earnings went towards affordable housing initiatives. The other 10 percent were used for an immigrant integration program in Los Angeles.

Now, Scott will continue her charity works, but without Jewett as a partner in allocating her fortune.