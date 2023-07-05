Macklemore Once Dove in an OceanGate Sub to Search for Sharks

News about the doomed Titan submersible has brought to light more information about OceanGate’s past underwater voyages. Among recent revelations is the fact that Macklemore took a dive in one of the company’s vessels.

Back in July 2014, the rapper—whose real name is Ben Haggerty—went on a mission to search for sharks in partnership with OceanGate’s primary philanthropic partner, OceanGate Foundation, and the Discovery Channel television series “Daily Planet.” It took place at Elliot Bay, Washington, with a submersible designed for shallow expeditions” and able to “explore to depths of 305 meters (1,000) feet,” OceanGate’s website said.

“Our objective was to find the elusive sixgill sharks that roam the deep waters in Puget Sound and fulfill a lifelong dream and ambition of Macklemore, a devoted shark enthusiast,” the company said on its site. A clip promoting the voyage (which can be seen below) features the “Thrift Shop” hitmaker saying: “I’m actually going to be going down underwater, 400 feet. We are going to find some sixgill sharks.”

Discovery aired the dive on August 11, 2014, as part of their well-known programming event, “Shark Week,” Insider reported. It was a success, as the rapper and the crew were able to view the aquatic animal they were looking for. However, they took steps to guarantee they would accomplish their goal; the OceanGate team said they “sank a bait ball to a depth of over 400 feet two days ahead of the dive” to ensure marine life would be in the area.

OceanGate has faced criticism ever since five people aboard a submersible on a voyage to see wreckage from the Titanic died during their dive in the Atlantic Ocean. An expedition consultant who had advised OceanGate on marketing and logistics told The New Yorker that the Titanic sub had “dropped weights.” This suggests that the vessel had possibly tried to resurface during its journey. Shortly after this, it lost contact with its mother ship.