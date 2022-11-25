Marilyn Monroe’s Makeup, Dresses and Other Personal Items Are Heading to Auction in December

Fans of the late Marilyn Monroe now have a chance to own some of her treasured possessions.

Julien’s Auctions is teaming up with vintage movie network TCM for the ‘Icons & Idols Hollywood’ auction starting next month. The sale will include 175 lots, including some of Monroe’s personal belongings. One of the top lots is a handwritten letter from a man named Charles Stanley Gifford, who DNA testing later proved to be Monroe’s estranged father. It was written to the actress while she was in the hospital. The Hollywood icon—whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson—reportedly did not have a relationship with Gifford growing up.

The front of the card features a little girl standing on a musical note with Monroe’s name misspelled at the top of the handwritten letter. “This cheery little get-well note comes especially to say that lots of thoughts and wishes, too, are with you every day,” the note reads inside. The sentimental note is expected to sell for between $2,000 and $3,000.

“This card is the only known material artifact that establishes any connection or communication between Gifford and his famous daughter,” Scott Fortner, a Monroe historian and collector, told People about the item. “I discovered the card purely by chance while I was preparing Marilyn’s personal archives for auction at Julien’s Auctions. This is the only known documented evidence of a relationship between Monroe and Gifford, which solves the mystery of whether or not she knew or had contact with her biological father.”

Other lots in the sale will include pieces of Monroe’s beauty kit, including lipstick tubes, fake eyelashes and eye shadow palettes along with several dresses owned by the actress. Prospective buyers will have a rare opportunity to obtain notable items like the actress’ last Screen Actors Guild membership card, a personal checkbook and a cosmetic surgery medical file expected to fetch upwards of $30,000.

You can bid for the auction online or attend it in person in Beverly Hills, California, on December 17 and 18.